Ghana: Telecel Ghana Foundation's Healthfest Boosts Healthcare Access in Obrachere

The newly built Obrachere CHPS Compound located in the Central Region, which has long struggled with low patient attendance, recorded an unprecedented turnout on Wednesday, when the Telecel Ghana Foundation brought its flagship Healthfest and Rural Ultrasound Scan initiatives to the community.

For months, health workers at the facility had been concerned about the low turnout of patients seeking care, with most residents from Obrachere and nearby communities only visiting when illnesses became severe.

The Foundation's intervention changed that dynamic, attracting residents from 10 neighboring communities for a day of accessible, cost-free healthcare.

In total, 575 residents were screened for blood pressure, blood glucose, temperature, weight, pulse, typhoid, hepatitis B, and malaria. 40 expectant mothers received free ultrasound scans, while 347 people registered, renewed, or replaced their National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cards, giving them the means to seek care in the future without financial strain.

Appiah Bernard, the newly posted Physician Assistant at the CHPS Compound, described the activation as a turning point for the facility.

"Attendance here has always been low, but today we saw everyone, the elderly, youth, mothers, and fathers. People are leaving not only with treatment but also with insurance coverage," he said.

"Most people were clearly unwell but could not afford hospital visits. With the CHPS Compound's typical low attendance, this event has been a welcome boost for the community. The free NHIS services mean residents can now return here when they are unwell without worrying about the cost."

The Foundation's Healthfest is an initiative designed to bridge healthcare access gaps in underserved areas by combining free diagnostics, consultations, and treatment with NHIS enrollment. This approach not only addresses urgent health needs but also encourages regular use of local health facilities, creating long-term behavioral changes.

Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Head of the Telecel Ghana Foundation, Sustainability and External Communications, emphasised the importance of sustaining healthcare access beyond outreach events.

"Our goal is not only to bring healthcare services closer to underserved communities but also to remove the barriers that prevent people from seeking care. By combining free screenings with NHIS registration, we are helping residents access treatment today and ensuring they can return to the clinic whenever they need care in the future."

Several community members expressed gratitude for the intervention.

Boateng Mary, a pregnant woman from a nearby village, shared that her last scan in June cost GH¢ 50, which she could not afford this month.

"Today it was completely free.