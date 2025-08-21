Nigeria: Boniface Set for Loan Move to AC Milan, Personal Terms Agreed

Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface, is edging closer to a move to Serie A after reportedly reaching a full verbal agreement with Italian giants AC Milan.

According to transfer expert, Florian Plettenberg, AC Milan and Boniface have settled on personal terms, with the player eager to complete the switch from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Rossoneri, spearheaded by Sporting Director, Igli Tare, lodged an official offer within the last 48 hours as negotiations with Leverkusen intensified.

Sky Sport Germanyfurther reports that talks between both clubs were at an advanced stage as at last night, with the Bundesliga champions evaluating Milan's proposal.

While details of the deal are still being finalised, news outlet, Tribuna, suggests the structure could involve an initial loan with a €30 million option to buy, although a permanent transfer is not ruled out.

Boniface, who played a pivotal role in Leverkusen's historic Bundesliga title-winning campaign and was crowned Bundesliga Rookie of the Year in the 2023/24 season, has made it clear that he wants to join Milan.

The 24-year-old Super Eagles striker would become a significant addition to the Italian side, who are keen to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season.

Milan have been on the hunt for a striker, with Boniface emerging as their top candidate ahead of names such as Rasmus Højlund and Dušan Vlahović.

According to reports, an official offer has already been prepared and sent to Germany yesterday afternoon, as Gianluca Di Marzio states, via MilanNews. The club, as is reported, have 'decisively turned' to Boniface, who is getting 'closer and closer'.

Florian Plettenberg (via Garante_Il on X), also stated that things are progressing, even adding that Leverkusen, though unsure about a deal, are 'leaning towards yes', perhaps due to the striker's will to go to Milan.