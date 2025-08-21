Africa: UN Secretary-General Guterres Urges Africa to Play More Active Role in Global Governance

"Africa must have a greater say in decisions that affect its future," the UN Secretary-General said on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at a conference in Japan focused on the continent's development. This has always been a point of advocacy for African leaders during major discussions that chart Africa's future, and this position has been supported by António Guterres.

According to the UN Secretary-General, being a key player in decision-making is a way for Africa to shape its own image and defend its interests in global affairs, particularly within financial institutions and global governance bodies such as those discussed at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) .

He added that the theme of the meeting, Co-creating Innovative Solutions with Africa, highlights that these resources can contribute to shaping a more peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world in Africa and elsewhere.

Africa possesses unique human, natural, and intellectual diversity and wealth. Continent-driven decision-making, therefore, helps mobilize these resources for sustainable development and economic transformation that benefit Africans, without passive dependence on other continents.

Above all, it must be said that Africa is one of the continents with the greatest potential for underground wealth. It is in this light that the UN Secretary-General declared that "with the youngest population in the world, abundant natural resources, and a dynamic entrepreneurial spirit, Africa is ready to move forward". This fact clearly demonstrates the various efforts being made throughout Africa towards sovereignty.

The TICAD, an international forum focused on development in Africa, is an open forum attended not only by African countries but also by international organizations, the private sector, and civil society working for Africa's development. It brings together and discusses the wisdom and efforts of all to contribute effectively to the continent's future. It is a meeting that promotes African ownership and international partnership.

The first conference (TICAD1) was held in 1993 under the auspices of the Japanese government.

Since then, TICAD has been organized in collaboration with the United Nations, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the African Union Commission (AUC), and the World Bank.

Translated from the original French article on allAfrica.fr