Yokohama — A total of 300 cooperation agreements between Japanese and African entities were signed during the 9th Edition of the Tokyo International Conference on Africa's Development (TICAD9), three times more than the previous summit, held in 2022 in Tunisia.

The announcement was made official on Thursday (21), TICAD9's 2nd day, during the session attended by the President of the Republic and the African Union, João Lourenço, and the Japan PM, Shigeru Ishida.

The signed agreements cover several sectors, with emphasis on infrastructure, health, techs, education, and agriculture.

Angola's Participation

Angola contributed to strengthening the Africa-Japan partnership with the signing of 7 bilateral agreements in the areas such as water, health, culture and maritime infrastructure, sectors considered priorities for national development.

Visit to the TICAD Exhibition

Last week, the Head of State visited a business exhibition featuring Japanese companies, many of which already have an active presence in several African countries, alongside economic operators from dozens of states across the continent.

On the occasion, the President João Lourenço, accompanied by the Japanese PM, paid special attention to the innovations presented.

Angola is participating with its own booth, showcasing its production, tourism, and cultural potential, sparking interest among the investors in attendance.

TICAD9 runs until the end of the week, focusing on strengthening economic cooperation and supporting sustainable development in Africa. IZ/ART/CF/DOJ