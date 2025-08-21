Nigeria: Three Killed As Truck Rams Into Shops in Ebonyi

The incident occurred at about 11:20 p.m. at Nwanwu Junction in Igbeagu along the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja Expressway in Ebonyi State

At least three people were killed in Ebonyi State on Wednesday when a truck rammed into shops in the South-eastern state.

The incident occurred at about 11:20 p.m. at Nwanwu Junction in Igbeagu along the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja Expressway in the state.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the accident happened when a cement mixer truck suffered brake failure while descending a hill.

The truck also destroyed shops and properties.

Another witness, who asked not to be named, said the truck in an attempt to avoid colliding with a motorcycle rider, veered off the road and rammed into the nearby shops.

The most affected, according to the witness, were a drinking joint and two food vendors' makeshift stalls which were completely destroyed in the crash.

It was gathered after the crash, emergency responders and bystanders rushed the victims to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

Witnesses at the scene said the crash was horrific with some victims lying unconscious and properties reduced to rubble.

Devastated residents appealed to authorities to enforce stricter traffic safety measures, particularly on roads where accidents occur frequently.

"It was a scene of sorrow. We can only pray that no more deaths are recorded," one of the witnesses said.

FRSC speaks

When contacted on Wednesday, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ebonyi, Anthony Ogodo, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

"The (FRSC) unit commander at Igbeagu and the officers there got the information and rushed to the scene," Mr Ogbodo said.

He said the three victims died instantly, noting that the FRSC officials deposited bodies of the deceased at a morgue.