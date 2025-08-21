Nigeria: Boko Haram Kills Four, Abducts Many in Borno Attack

Local sources said the victims were escorting farmers to their farms on Monday morning when the group was attacked.

At least four people were killed on Monday morning by Boko Haram terrorists in an ambush on security officials escorting farmers in the Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

A local media outlet reported that the incident happened at Dalori Gari, a village situated a few kilometres away from the University of Maiduguri.

Those killed in the ambush included one Civilian Joint Task Force member, a hunter, a soldier, and a mobile police officer.

The Insurgents hid their motorcycles far away and launched the ambush on foot.

The four instantly died after the insurgents opened fire on the escort.

According to the news sources, an unverified number of people were also abducted during the incident.

Authorities are yet to confirm the incident, as Nanum Keneath, the spokesperson of the police in the state, did not respond to calls or an SMS sent to him.

Earlier, Mr Keneath said the police averted a potential tragedy after recovering and safely detonating an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) buried near an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Mallam Fatori.

According to him in a statement, the incident occurred on Monday, when the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Mallam Fatori received information about a suspected explosive device in the area.