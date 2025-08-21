Nigeria: Police Speak On Officers Caught On Video Aiding Vote Buying

The police say incident unrelated to the 16 August bye-elections in Kano State.

The police have vowed to sanction officers seen in a viral video aiding vote buying in an election.

The video seen by PREMIUM TIMES captured the Gwale Local Government chairperson, Abubakar Mojo, giving money to voters on a queue while police officers assisted in managing the queue.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement on Tuesday, said the command had identified the officers involved and disciplinary actions were being taken against them.

However, he said the incident is unrelated to the re-run and by-elections of 16 August conducted in two state constituencies of the state.

"The Kano State Police Command wishes to address the viral video circulating on social media showing five uniformed police officers assisting a politician in organising members of the public to receive cash.

"Following a thorough investigation, the Command confirms the incident occurred after a ceremony at the Coronation Hall of the Kano State Government House on Thursday, 10th July 2025, and is unrelated to the re-run and by-elections held on 16th August 2025.

"The investigation revealed the officers were deployed for security at the event, during which they were regrettably seen engaging in unprofessional conduct.

"The Command assures the public that appropriate disciplinary actions are being taken against the erring officers to maintain the integrity and professionalism of the Nigeria Police Force.

"We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of discipline and ethics while ensuring the trust and confidence of the public," the police said in a statement.