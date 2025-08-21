Nigeria: House Committee Lauds Jigawa for Championing Universal Health Coverage

press release

The committee chairperson congratulated the governor on the state winning the $500,000 PSC Leadership Challenge Award

The Jigawa State Government has received commendation from the House of Representatives' Committee on Health Care Services for its significant investments and reforms in the health sector.

The committee, led by its chairman, Amos Gwamna Magaji, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Umar Namadi earlier today at the Government House, Dutse, as part of its official oversight tour.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Magaji expressed satisfaction with the state's achievements, particularly its dedication to funding healthcare.

"Your Excellency, we are proud, and we are happy to hear that over 15% of your annual budget is for health, which is remarkable and has been impactful. Despite that, we have also seen that over 15% of the budget is not just on paper. The 15% in the budget has been going around and effectively changing the landscape of health in Jigawa State."

The committee chairperson congratulated the governor on the state winning the $500,000 PSC Leadership Challenge Award, describing it as proof of Jigawa's growing reputation in healthcare reforms.

"This shows your commitment. This shows the height you have reached and what you have done in the health sector," he stated.

Hon. Magaji also praised the state's decision to harmonise salaries of health workers with federal scales, saying it was a remarkable step to stem the brain drain of medical professionals.

"In many, many places in the country right now, Your Excellency, there is what they call Japa syndrome... but right now, we are in Jigawa State. I believe people will even be moving from different states to enjoy this benefit."

In his response, Governor Namadi thanked the committee for recognising the state's progress and reiterated his administration's commitment to transforming healthcare in the state.

He further stressed the importance of making health the foundation for socio-economic development and progress of the society.

"We believe that a healthy society is a progressive society. It is only with health that you go and seek education. It is only with health that you grow economic activity to improve the economy. So health should be the basis of everything."

The governor explained that his administration had conducted a baseline survey upon assuming office to guide planning and prioritisation across all sectors, with healthcare given special attention, while focusing on strengthening primary healthcare, which he said is the cornerstone of effective service delivery.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Primary health care must be strengthened if you want to provide health to your people... We feel there is a need to make these primary health care centres very habitable, where the workers and the citizens will be happy if they are there."

Governor Namadi also highlighted other ongoing initiatives, including the establishment of a medical village with a diagnostic centre, cardiac centre, and oxygen plant, aimed at reducing medical tourism and improving access to quality care within the state.

He reassured the committee of his administration's determination to deepen reforms and achieve universal health coverage.

I assure you that this visit has made us stronger and will keep us on track to do what is expected of us. We are ready to work with you. We are partners in progress, and we will continue to consult with you for us to make progress and improve the lives of our people," he said.