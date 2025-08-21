Liberia: CMC Rejects Up Chairman's Call for Talks, Accuses Ruling Party of Misrule

- The Citizens Movement for Change (CMC) has firmly rejected suggestions of political talks with the ruling Unity Party (UP), describing such overtures as a distortion of the movement's purpose.

The response followed comments by UP National Chairman Luther Tarpeh, who said the party intends to "maintain current political alliances while exploring new collaborations" ahead of Liberia's 2029 elections, including with the CMC, led by Nimba County Representative Musa Hassan Bility.

Speaking recently on state radio, Tarpeh stressed that coalition-building remains central to the UP's long-term political strategy.

"Unity Party has everything necessary to lead the country for the long term, including men and women of integrity, institutional experience, and a vision for national development," Tarpeh said. "Our political collaborators are central to this strategy, and we will hold and support them as we build a coalition capable of achieving our goals."

CMC Pushes Back

In a statement, the CMC dismissed Tarpeh's remarks as speculative and out of touch with the party's founding principles.

"Let it be known, Mr. Chairman, that the Citizens Movement for Change was founded with a single objective: to challenge the misrule represented by the UP," the statement said.

The movement stressed it was created to push for real reform, not political posturing.

"With this as our core purpose, why would we 'hold talks' with the UP? The CMC cannot and will not engage in dialogue with a party notorious for betraying Liberians' dreams and aspirations," it continued.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The party added that any suggestion of talks directly contradicts its vision and sacrifices.

"As a movement, we consider 'talks' with the UP a betrayal of our vision, sacrifices, and aspirations. Our mission is to disrupt the status quo in which corruption, deception, and abuse have been normalized by the UP," the statement said.

The CMC warned the ruling establishment to "stop daydreaming and level up," claiming that Liberians have already "parted ways with the UP" in spirit.

Alliance Strategy

Tarpeh had framed collaboration as part of a broader strategy for governance stability, urging emerging movements such as the CMC to strengthen their organizational structures for "meaningful collaboration."

"Once the right policies are implemented and the Liberian people see that the state is solving national issues effectively, support will continue naturally," Tarpeh said. "Our partners are part of this journey, and together we aim to deliver sustainable governance."