Ghana/Liberia: Ex-Watanga Forward Chauncy Freeman Signs Two-Year Deal With Ghana's Heart of Lions

- Ghana Premier League side Heart of Lions have signed Liberian striker Chauncy Freeman on a two-year contract, the club announced ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Freeman, 28, joins the Lions after more than four years with Watanga FC, where he helped the Monrovia-based club win the 2022 Liberian championship and featured in all 22 league matches that season. Known for his versatility as both a winger and central forward, he is expected to add depth and firepower to the Lions' attack as they look to build on last year's runner-up finish.

The move marks Freeman's return to Ghana, following a short spell with Inter Allies in 2020. He was recently spotted at Nania Park in Legon alongside former Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and other top players.

Freeman's leadership has also been recognized at the national level. Under then-head coach Mario Marinica, he was appointed vice captain of Liberia's Lone Star and featured prominently in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations preliminary round qualifiers against Djibouti. He was later dropped from the squad after Thomas Kojo took over as acting coach.