Liberia: Former Liberian Footballer Emmanuel Wennah to Launch Nationwide Athlete Reform Initiative

Former Liberian international footballer Emmanuel Wennah has announced a nationwide initiative aimed at ending unpaid participation in organized sports and overhauling Liberia's athletic system to better support athletes.

Speaking from the United States on Monday during a live Facebook podcast, Wennah unveiled the "Play With Purpose" program, which he said will ensure athletes are compensated, represented by agents, and given digital exposure to attract international partnerships.

"For too long, young people have played sports in Liberia only to be left with nothing when their careers end," Wennah said. "It's time we stop allowing sports administrators to exploit our athletes."

The initiative, expected to roll out in the coming months, is designed to professionalize Liberian sports and prevent the marginalization of talent.

"We must stop treating our athletes like they are disposable," he added. "From now on, every Liberian athlete must be recognized, valued and rewarded for their talent and time."

Wennah encouraged athletes to unite and pursue legal means to demand fair treatment, saying the program would empower them to challenge longstanding practices.

"We must stand up to these people through legal means so that you can stop playing free sports in Liberia," he said.

He also criticized the Ministry of Youth and Sports, accusing it of years of mismanagement and blaming the appointment of officials without sports backgrounds for the sector's decline.

"Liberia is not doing well in any sport right now," Wennah said. "We need people with real sports knowledge in leadership positions if we want to improve the lives of young athletes."

Wennah called on the government to prioritize sports development and appoint qualified individuals to the ministry, arguing that greater investment and proper leadership could transform opportunities for thousands of young Liberians.

A former Lone Star midfielder, Wennah earned more than six caps for the national team, making his debut in a 2010 friendly against Zimbabwe. Since retiring from active play, he has focused on advocating for athlete rights and sports reform.