Liberia: Fatimah Project CEO Sonia Harrison Donates to Anssa, Vows to Empower Liberian Youth

- The Fatimah Project Mission, led by Chief Executive Officer Sonia Harrison, has pledged to expand opportunities for Liberian youth through life skills and sports development.

Harrison, a youth advocate and strong believer in the power of football, said her broader mission is to promote holistic growth and inclusion for young people, regardless of their interests.

She made the remarks Sunday while donating several footballs to the Africa New Stars Sports Academy (ANSSA), one of Liberia's fastest-growing grassroots academies founded in September 2021.

"My mission is outreach," Harrison said. "I want to see how best children can be empowered by instilling life skills in them to better their future."

She said the Fatimah Project Mission also seeks to steer young people away from drug abuse and harmful substances. Recognizing that not every child is passionate about sports, Harrison added that the initiative incorporates educational programs to reach those with other interests.

Harrison further pledged to help ANSSA secure access to international grassroots events to give its players exposure.

"I want the players to remain positive and committed to their development," she said. "Once I return, I will begin lobbying to create these opportunities for them."

ANSSA Supervisor Melvin T. Panton thanked Harrison for the donation and her commitment to the academy.

"My dream is to see players from ANSSA playing for elite clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, the Manchester clubs, Liverpool, Arsenal and others," Panton said.

"Our secret here at ANSSA is commitment, hard work, dedication, mindset and belief. We believe that we can achieve whatever we set our minds to," he added.