Liberia: Comoros Delegation Seeks Fisheries Partnership With Liberia Through Nafaa

- A high-level delegation from the Union of the Comoros Islands has expressed interest in forging a fisheries partnership with Liberia through the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA).

The visit, held at NaFAA headquarters on Bushrod Island, focused on three key areas of collaboration: training and capacity building, trade and policy development, and licensing regime replication.

Leading the Comorian delegation, Ahamed Yassian, director of the Cabinet of the Ministry of Economy, Industry, Trade and Regional Integration, stressed the need to strengthen the technical capacity of fisheries professionals in his country. Speaking through an interpreter, he said Comoros hopes to benefit from Liberia's experience in fisheries training, knowledge exchange and professional development programs facilitated by NaFAA.

On trade and policy development, Yassian requested Liberia's technical guidance in formulating a fisheries trade policy for Comoros. He pointed to Liberia's engagement with the European Union Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement, citing its role in sectoral growth and financial benefits.

"This interest reflects Comoros' ambition to expand its fisheries economy through structured trade mechanisms and international market access," Yassian said.

Regarding licensing, the delegation commended Liberia's internationally recognized system, praised for its transparency and effectiveness. Yassian said adopting Liberia's model could help Comoros strengthen fisheries administration, improve compliance and boost revenue mobilization.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Oceans Comoros By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Responding, Acting Director General J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr. welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to sharing technical expertise with African partners. He emphasized Liberia's openness to building collaborative partnerships that advance sustainable fisheries development across the continent.

Saygbe also briefed the delegation on Liberia's ongoing efforts to address the European Union "yellow card," noting the country's cautious approach to granting international fishing licenses in order to safeguard compliance and avoid further sanctions.

"The Government of Liberia, through NaFAA, stands ready to lend its expertise and experience to support the fisheries sector of the Comoros Islands," Saygbe said. "Together, we can strengthen cooperation and create a model for sustainable fisheries development in Africa."

Both parties expressed optimism that the talks would pave the way for a structured partnership to enhance the fishing industries of Liberia and the Comoros for the mutual benefit of their people.