Liberia: Court Shuts Down NEC Headquarters Over U.S.$171k Unpaid Debt to Vendor

- Sheriffs from the Commercial Court on Tuesday sealed the main entrance of the National Elections Commission (NEC) headquarters in Monrovia after the Commission failed to honor a court-ordered payment of more than US$171,000 owed to a local vendor, M-Tosh Prints Media, Inc.

The writ of execution, issued on August 12, 2025, and signed by Associate Judge Chan-Chan A. Paegar, ordered sheriffs to seize and sell NEC assets until the US$171,105 debt is paid. If there are not enough assets, the order directs sheriffs to bring NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah and other commissioners before the court.

The case arises from a six-year contractual dispute where M-Tosh accused the Commission of not paying for election materials delivered by charter flight in 2017. On June 3, the Commercial Court ruled in favor of the company, ordering NEC to pay the outstanding amounts.

A June 11 directive further ordered NEC to open an escrow account at the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) titled "M-Tosh Prints Media, Inc. versus National Elections Commission (NEC)" to facilitate payment. No funds were deposited.

The development effectively paralyzes NEC operations at a critical time, raising uncertainties regarding the Commission's financial integrity and readiness for the future elections.

A History of Disputes

This isn't the first time the Commission has faced legal issues over unpaid debt. During former President George Weah's administration, a similar injunction was filed, but NEC successfully delayed enforcement. That delay extended the financial burden on M-Tosh, which has reported substantial losses from the unpaid contract.

Although the Commission claims it has a record of holding free and fair elections, critics argue that NEC's repeated rejection of court rulings under Browne Lansanah undermines public trust in its independence and accountability.

Leadership Controversies

The controversy arises less than a year after Browne Lansanah was suspended by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for making decisions unilaterally and failing to resolve a lengthy staff protest that halted operations.

At the time, she had returned US$6 million in unused election funds to the central government, even as NEC staff protested unpaid hazard and insurance benefits. Her decision sparked internal conflict among the six other commissioners, who accused her of sidelining the board's decision-making process.

Boakai reinstated her on the condition that she resolve disputes and avoid making unilateral decisions. The total unused amount was US$8 million, but US$2 million was later used to fund a by-election in Nimba County after Jeremiah Kpan Koung was elected vice president.

Lansanah was also accused of maneuvering to earmark projects without board approval, including a proposed canteen costing more than US$50,000. Commissioners said no record of board debate or approval existed for the plan.

The NEC headquarters has also had issues with unreliable electricity. A commissioner told The Liberian Investigator that a proposal to buy a generator to power the entire compound was brought up but ignored by Lansanah, leaving the headquarters in the dark whenever public power is unavailable.

Staff Reactions

Some employees openly welcomed the court's enforcement.

Scores of staff were seen leaving the building and thanking M-Tosh for holding NEC accountable.

"God is not sleeping. Since she took over as chair, there has always been noise. She is a don't-care kind of person. I don't know what she depends on, but she should know there is time for everything. She will leave, and I wonder what legacy she will leave behind," one staffer said, requesting anonymity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Debt Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another female employee was overheard saying: "Small small, her waterloo is coming. She refused to pay us our hazard and insurance benefits. She has refused to pay vendors, except those she gets kickbacks from. She is a bad example in leadership. She is authoritarian."

Tuesday's court enforcement adds to mounting pressure on Browne Lansanah's embattled leadership.

What's Next for NEC

Briefly addressing journalists after the sheriffs shut down the headquarters, Lansanah said the Commission's legal team would respond.

"What I can say is that I have to consult the legal section to know what is happening. That's it," she told reporters. Asked about prior court instructions, she added: "I wouldn't know until I consult the legal section."

The Liberian Investigator will publish further details as they become available.