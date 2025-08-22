Nigeria: Health Ministry to Host National Policy Dialogue On Healthcare Financing, and Universal Health Coverage

blog

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMOHSW), is set to convene a High-level National Policy Dialogue under the theme: "Reimagining the Future of Health Financing in Nigeria."

The dialogue, scheduled to hold from the 1st to the 4th of September 2025, brings together senior government officials, policymakers, development partners, civil society, academia, and the private sector to deliberate on innovative and sustainable approaches to healthcare financing that will guarantee equitable access to quality health services for all Nigerians.

This platform builds on Nigeria's leadership within Africa in advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC). In February 2019, at the African Leadership Meeting (ALM) during the 32nd Ordinary Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa; member states, including Nigeria, made a landmark pledge to increase domestic financing for health.

The resulting ALM Declaration reaffirmed continental commitment to stronger, more resilient, and self-reliant health systems.

Riding on the above declaration, the Honourable Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, emphasized that Nigeria's next chapter in healthcare reform will be anchored on ongoing investments and national strategic reforms.

He said:

"At the heart of our next phase of transformation is a simple but urgent mission: to save lives, to reduce both physical and financial suffering, and to deliver health for all Nigerians, without leaving anyone behind.

Through the National Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, the Sector-Wide Approach, and our Strategic Plan, we are aligning government, partners, and resources behind a shared vision of equity, accountability, and sustainability."

To this end, Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), highlighted the NHIA's commitment to scaling health insurance coverage and deepening financial protection.

"Our goal is to make health insurance a practical reality for every Nigerian. NHIA is advancing reforms to harmonise schemes, expand risk pooling, and strengthen strategic purchasing so that families, whether in cities or rural communities, can access quality care without risking financial ruin.

By optimising enrollment systems, improving provider payments, and working closely with the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare and States, we will accelerate coverage, improve value for money, and ensure that insurance becomes a cornerstone of Nigeria's path to Universal Health Coverage", Dr. Ohiri further explained.

The Policy Dialogue, according to the DG NHIA, aims to:

Review findings from the State of Health Financing Report.

Assess the progress and challenges in implementing ongoing financing reforms.

Build consensus on nationally supported, politically feasible strategies to expand and sustain domestic health financing.

Align government and partner investments with Nigeria's UHC goals and the ALM Declaration.

Furthermore, he asserted that by fostering collaboration across multiple stakeholders; the FMOHSW and collaborating Ministries, Departments and Agencies aim to renew momentum around Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and, ensure that health financing becomes both a national priority and a driver of social welfare.

