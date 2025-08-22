Nigeria: Health Worker Posing As Doctor Allegedly Kills Patient During Abortion - Police

Police said the local health worker has been arrested.

The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested a suspected fake doctor for allegedly conducting an abortion which resulted in the death of a patient.

The police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, identified the deceased as Blessing Etim, a 35-year-old woman.

She said the suspect, who identifies himself as "Dr Sunday Okon Akpan," was the victim's employer.

The police spokesperson said the suspect was arrested in response to a report by the victim's mother who reported that her daughter went to work at Full Life Medical Centre in Ikot Obio Odong village in Akwa Ibom, but did not return.

She said the victim's co-tenant narrated that the suspect attempted to "secretly enter the deceased's room to dump her body" but dropped the corpse and fled the scene when he was confronted.

"Upon arrival (at the scene), (police) detectives observed a premature foetus exiting the victim's private part. A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the suspect, Mr Akpan, a resident of Afaha Offiong village in Nsit Ibom," the police spokesperson said.

Ms John explained that police investigations revealed that the victim died due to post-abortion complications.

She said further investigation revealed that the suspect was not a licensed medical doctor or a nurse but a community health worker who manages the medical centre.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The police spokesperson said the suspect was believed to have been using the health facility to conduct illegal medical services including abortions, adding that the facility had since been found deserted.

"The body of the deceased has been deposited at a morgue for preservation and an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available," she said.

The latest incident occurred less than a week after the police in Akwa Ibom State arrested a man posing as an ophthalmologist.

The police had said the fake ophthalmologist allegedly assembled over 300 people in villages, charging them N500 each to administer a concoction of olive oil, juice, and water as a cure for various eye conditions.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Abortion and sale of abortion drugs are illegal in Nigeria, except in cases where a woman's life is under threat.

"Anyone" who performs abortion in Nigeria faces up to 14 years imprisonment, according to Section 228 of the country's Criminal Code Act.

A woman who conducts own abortion faces seven years imprisonment, Section 229 of the Act said.

Even those supplying abortion-related drugs or instruments in Nigeria face up to three years imprisonment upon conviction, according to Section 230 of the Act.