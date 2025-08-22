Nigeria: Amid Growing Withdrawal of Charges, AGF Says Govt Doesn't Interfere in EFCC, Others' Probes

Mr Fagbemi said the Tinubu administration is determined to fight corruption to a standstill to enhance development of infrastructure

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, says that the present administration will continue to guarantee the independence of the anti-graft agencies in the fight against corruption.

Mr Fagbemi said this while speaking with journalists on the sideline of a Top Management Retreat of the Federal Ministry of Justice held on Thursday in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

According to him, the President Bola Tinubu led administration will continue to ensure the independence of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in the fight against corruption.

Mr Fagbemi said that the federal government does not interfere in any investigation instituted against any person or organisation allegedly involved in criminal activity by the anti-graft agencies.

"We don't interfere in the investigation of corruption cases by anti-graft agencies.

"So, what we do is leave them because they are best suited; they are well organised, and that's why they are put in place to try and do investigations in respect of an allegation or commission of a crime.

"When they are done with their investigation, we take it up from there and see whether there are gaps or whether there are some other issues to be further investigated," the minister said.

His comment comes amid an increasing number of high-profile corruption and financial crimes cases his office has recently taken over from the EFCC and subsequently terminated them.

Lengthening list of charges withdrawals

PREMIUM TIMES reported a recent withdrawal of a N20 billion fraud case against former Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Managing Director, Ahmed Kuru at the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos. The case was being prosecuted by the EFCC until the AGF office, through the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, M.B. Abubakar, took over and subsequently withdrew it from court.

Although, there is still another case of conspiracy, stealing, and abuse of office in the management of Arik Air's debts to AMCON pending against Mr Kuru before another judge of the court, the latest withdrawal joined a lengthening list of cases abruptly withdrawn by the AGF office without providing reasons to the public.

In June, Mr Fagbemi halted EFCC's move to arraign Honeywell Group chairman Oba Otudeko over an alleged N12.3 billion fraud.

Mr Fagbemi was also accused of failing to pursue a N5 billion fraud suit against former aviation minister Stella Oduah after she joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2021.

In November 2023, his office took over the case from the EFCC, with the trial judge noting that the move came shortly after a change in the EFCC's leadership.

David Kaswe, a chief state counsel from the AGF's office, told the court that a letter had been sent to the EFCC requesting the defendants' case file.

Earlier this year, his office also withdrew criminal charges against Fidelity Bank CEO Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe in a multi-billion-naira fraud case, citing a review that found no direct link to her.

Also, in October last year, the Nigerian government dropped all charges against Tigran Gambaryan, an executive at Binance Holdings, who was facing trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja for money laundering and currency speculations. The withdrawal followed intense diplomatic negotiations between the Nigerian and the US governments.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported on ongoing settlement talks between former Adamawa State Governor Murtala Nyako and the prosecution regarding the N29 billion charges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Similarly, former Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registrar Dibu Ojerinde has reopened settlement talks with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for an out-of-court settlement of the N5.2 billion fraud case instituted against him.

Anti-corruption agencies' independence guaranteed

But Mr Fagbemi, on Thursday, maintained that the Nigerian constitution guaranteed the independence of the anti-graft agencies and so the government could not in any way interfere with their investigations.

Mr Fagbemi reiterated the present administration's determination to fight corruption to a standstill to enhance development of infrastructure.

(NAN)