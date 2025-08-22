Nigeria: World Cup Qualifier - Bafana Bafana Name Provisional Squad for Super Eagles Showdown

Broos has opted for a blend of experience and youth as South Africa seek to consolidate their position at the summit of the group.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has unveiled a 48-man provisional squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria.

The two fixtures, scheduled for early September, could prove decisive in shaping the outcome of Group C, where the race for qualification remains finely balanced.

Hugo Broos' men will begin their September campaign away to Lesotho at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Friday, 5 September, before returning to the same venue four days later to host perennial rivals Nigeria's Super Eagles in one of the most anticipated clashes of the qualifiers.

Broos has opted for a blend of experience and youth as South Africa seek to consolidate their position at the summit of the group.

Mamelodi Sundowns dominate the squad, with captain Ronwen Williams joined by Khuliso Mudau, Thapelo Morena, Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas and Aubrey Modiba.

Orlando Pirates also boast strong representation, with Evidence Makgopa, Patrick Maswanganyi, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Themba Zwane all earning call-ups.

The attack has been bolstered by the return of Burnley forward Lyle Foster and Minnesota United striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane, while Luke Le Roux of Portsmouth and Siyabonga Ngezana of Romanian club FCSB add European pedigree.

Cyprus-based winger Mihlali Mayambela is also on the roster.

Crucial match

South Africa's clash with Nigeria carries added weight given the history between the two nations. While the Super Eagles have traditionally had the upper hand, Bafana Bafana have proven a stubborn rival in recent meetings and will look to continue that trend on home soil.

The latest Group C standings highlight the significance of the September double-header.

South Africa currently top the table with 13 points from six matches, having won four, drawn one and lost one, with 10 goals scored and five conceded.

Rwanda and Benin follow with eight points each, while Nigeria sit just behind on seven. Lesotho have six points, and Zimbabwe are bottom with four.

Possible twist

However, South Africa's position at the top is under scrutiny following allegations that they fielded an ineligible player in their recent 2-0 win over Lesotho.

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who had received yellow cards in earlier matches against Benin and Zimbabwe, was expected to serve a one-match suspension but still featured in the game, playing 82 minutes before being substituted. FIFA regulations clearly state that any player who accumulates two cautions in different matches must miss the following fixture.

If the violation is confirmed, South Africa could be docked three points, which would instead be awarded to Lesotho.

Such a sanction would dramatically alter the complexion of the group. Lesotho would climb to eight points, level with Rwanda and Benin, while South Africa would slip to 10 points, cutting their advantage and putting Nigeria firmly back in the hunt for top spot. The development recalls Nigeria's own sanction during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, when the Super Eagles were docked three points for fielding Shehu Abdullahi against Algeria.

Although that decision did not affect their eventual qualification, it remains a reminder of how costly administrative lapses can be.

Broos is expected to trim his provisional squad to a final 23-man list in the coming weeks as preparations intensify.

With South Africa's leadership potentially under threat and Nigeria looking to close the gap, the September fixtures could prove pivotal in deciding who secures the sole automatic ticket to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.