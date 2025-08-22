Nigeria: WHO Urges Nigeria to Intensify Efforts Toward Achieving Universal Health Coverage

He added that improvements are also expected in disease control and healthcare access, given the country's population size and the level of government health expenditure

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised Nigeria to intensify efforts toward achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), following a poor rating in key health performance indices.

Speaking at the annual general meeting and scientific conference of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) FCT chapter on Wednesday, WHO Nigeria health economist, Francis Ukwuije, emphasised that Nigeria should be achieving better outcomes in maternal health.

Mr Ukwuije noted that improvements are also expected in disease control and healthcare access, given the country's population size and the level of government health expenditure.

"Nigeria is a large country with significant health investments, so we expect stronger improvements in maternal healthcare, communicable and non-communicable diseases, health system capacity, and access," he said.

He said data from WHO indicates that Nigeria continues to lag behind other African nations in these areas,

He identified inadequate healthcare funding, a high maternal mortality rate, and limited health insurance coverage as major challenges, urging government and stakeholders to address these gaps.

He expressed optimism that the current administration's health sector investment programme could help reduce maternal deaths, expand insurance coverage, and better protect vulnerable populations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Ukwuije called on health professionals and citizens to support President Bola Tinubu's healthcare reform blueprint, stressing that full implementation at all levels of government is vital to achieve lasting improvements.

Also speaking at the event, Titus Ibekwe, Provost of the College of Health Sciences at Yakubu Gowon University, formerly known as the University of Abuja, delivered the keynote address.

Mr Ibekwe spoke on the topic, "Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its Revolution in Medicine: Friend or Foe?"

He highlighted AI's transformative role in modern medicine, particularly in oncology, and urged medical professionals to embrace its potential.

"AI has revolutionised healthcare, from data management to complex robotic surgeries.

"Its accuracy is near perfect in many areas, though challenges remain," Mr Ibekwe said.

The Chairperson of NMA-FCT, Emeka Ayogu, urged the government to ensure that families of doctors who died in service in the FCT received their full benefits.

Mr Ayogu honoured five late doctors and hailed the chapter's strides in advocacy and reforms.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event concluded with awards to distinguished individuals who had supported the NMA-FCT's activities and objectives.

(NAN)