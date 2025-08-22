Nigeria: NPHCDA Trains 126 Newly Recruited Officers to Strengthen Service Delivery

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the move aims to build a skilled and motivated workforce to drive Nigeria's primary health agenda.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has commenced the training of 126 newly recruited staff under its Leadership Development Academy (LDA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the move aims to build a skilled and motivated workforce to drive Nigeria's primary health agenda.

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Muyi Aina, who stated this on Thursday in Abuja, urged the trainees to embrace self-development.

Mr Aina assured the staff that the agency would equip them with the skills and tools needed for effective service delivery.

"This programme is designed not just to train you, but to prepare you to enhance primary healthcare in Nigeria," he said.

He explained that the recruitment was part of President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda on job creation and strengthening the health system.

Mr Aina said that the new employees are joining the agency at "a unique moment in Nigeria's primary health journey."

"The President is deeply committed to addressing the historical challenges in our health sector. The government has given you a platform to make an impact and advance your careers," he said.

"But your success depends on the choices you make, the effort you put in, and the values you uphold," he said.

He said that the training aligns with the ongoing transformation of the agency to ensure effective and accountable implementation of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII).

"This is as well as the agency's strategic blueprint aimed at building a competent and engaged workforce.

"The LDA, established in 2019, serves as a long-term measure to strengthen leadership and management capacity within the agency.

"Since inception, it has trained four cohorts of new employees and graduated 55 fellows in two cohorts," he said.

NAN reports that the employment of the new employees will deepen the agency's role in providing technical assistance to states and ensuring sustainable improvement in primary healthcare across the country.

(NAN)