Nigeria: Namadi Charges APC Ward Leaders On Unity As Lawmaker Donates 120 Motorcycles

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to redouble their commitment to promoting the party's unity and integrity at the grassroots level.

The governor gave the charge during the flag-off of the distribution of 120 new motorcycles to APC ward executives in Jigawa Northwest Senatorial District, donated by Senator Babangida Hussaini.

Governor Namadi reaffirmed his administration's commitment to uplifting the social and economic standards of citizens, stressing that ward executives and party members serve as vital agents of government in their local communities by representing, protecting, and promoting APC policies and programmes.

He commended Senator Hussaini for the gesture and urged beneficiaries to make good use of the motorcycles to enhance their work at the ward level.

Speaking at the event, Senator Hussaini explained that the motorcycles were distributed to all APC ward chairmen across the 12 local government areas in his senatorial district to strengthen the party's grassroots structures and improve officials' efficiency.

Highlighting his contributions since his inauguration in 2023, Hussaini listed several projects and empowerment programmes, including the construction of hundreds of classroom blocks across the district and provision of medical equipment and drugs to health centres.

Others are distribution of farm inputs and implements to farmers; training and empowerment of women and youth with start-up grants for shoe and bag production and sponsorship of students, including payment of school fees for 106 students of Federal Government College, Kazaure, N50,000 grants to BSc students, and free e-JAMB scratch cards for 50 candidates.

Others are construction of the Mathematics and Statistics Complex Hall at Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic, Kazaure, and additional classrooms in local secondary schools; provision of POS machines with N50,000 grants to five youths in each LGA of the district and distribution of 18 trailers of NPK fertiliser to farmers and APC members to boost agricultural productivity.

The lawmaker also noted major infrastructural interventions, including the reconstruction and modernisation of the Kazaure Emir's Palace, as well as the upgrading of the Kazaure, Gumel, and Ringim township stadiums to meet national league standards.

Senator Hussaini emphasised that his projects were in line with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi to create jobs, empower citizens, and promote sustainable development.