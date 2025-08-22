Nigeria: Southern PDP Governors, Others in Closed Door Meeting Over Zoning

21 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the southern part of the country are meeting in Lagos over party's zoning of offices ahead of the forthcoming convention of the party.

The meeting tagged, "PDP Southern Zoning Consultative Summit" has in attendance Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Douye Diri of Bayelsa.

Others are Deputy Governor of Enugu, Barrister Ifeanyi Ossai who represents Governor Peter Mba, Chairman Board of Trustees of the party, Senator Adelphus Wabara.Also in attendance are former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George; former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Governor of Ebonyi Sam Egwu; former Governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel; former Speaker of Oyo State House of Aassembly, Jumoke Akinjide.

Others are Dr Ali Odefa, Chief Emma Ogidi; Hon. Nnena Ukeje, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, among others.The meeting is coming amidst controversy over the zoning.

Already, some stakeholders of the party from the South have dismissed as illegal, a purported meeting on the party's zoning arrangement slated for today in Lagos State.

Despite the opposition to the meeting, the stakeholders are going ahead with the meeting which started around 2:30pm

Journalists were asked to leave the hall for the meeting to take off.

