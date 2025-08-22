Africa: Tanzania Vs Morocco - Two Footballing Worlds Collide in TotalEnergies CHAN 2024 Quarter-Final

When the Taifa Stars step onto the pitch of Dar es Salaam's Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, they will not just be facing Morocco -- they will be facing history.

Tanzania have already broken new ground by topping Group B at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, but Friday night's quarter-final will test whether belief, home passion, and tactical discipline can outwit the experience of the two-time champions.

Both coaches -- Tanzania's Hamad Suleiman and Morocco's Tarik Sektioui -- struck confident but contrasting tones in their pre-match press conferences.

What emerged was the promise of a tactical battle, played against the backdrop of roaring fans and continental ambition.

Suleiman: "We respect them, but we are not afraid"

For Suleiman, this is not a time for timid steps. The Tanzanian coach insisted his players are prepared, both mentally and physically, to match Morocco stride for stride.

"We've finished the group stage. We know how to play now. After four matches, we have no problems. Scoring five goals in the group stage is not easy. Everyone is ready for the quarter-final match against Morocco," he said.

His words revealed a mixture of pragmatism and daring: respect for Morocco's pedigree but absolute belief in Tanzania's ability to spring a surprise.

"Our players are physically and mentally prepared to face any team. The match against Morocco will be difficult. We respect them, but we are not afraid. We want to surprise them."

Tactical chess match

Suleiman stressed that this game would be as much about strategy as spirit. "We've faced many teams in this tournament, and now we must enter with a variety of tactical plans. Sometimes matches are tactical, and tactical plans determine the outcome. It will be an open match against Morocco, and we'll do our best to win."

His experience across African competitions, he added, has taught him that football is not about luck. "It's about determination and how the coach understands the players."

The power of home pressure

With Benjamin Mkapa Stadium expected to be packed, Suleiman sees fan support as fuel, not a burden. "In football, fans can give you two things: positive or negative pressure. For us, the presence of our fans gives us motivation and energy to achieve what is required. If we can give them something to make them happy, it is to reach their goal."

Defender Shomari Kapombe echoed his coach's words: "On behalf of my teammates, we can say that we have prepared well. We are 100% ready. Morocco is a great football team, and this is an opportunity for us to show our capabilities. We respect this team, but we will not fear it."

Morocco's confidence despite setbacks

On the other side, Morocco's coach Tarik Sektioui was equally defiant. He acknowledged Tanzania's strengths but underlined his team's ambition: "We know this match is extremely important. It qualifies us for the semi-finals. We will overcome this stage, God willing, and live up to everyone's expectations in Morocco."

He admitted his defense will be weakened by the absence of Bouchaib El Arsi, Marouane El Ouedni, and Abdelhak Assal but remained firm: "If there is an opportunity for any player to compensate for the absences, there will be no problem, as long as our team is balanced. Tanzania will try to exploit our weaknesses, but we will also work to limit their strengths."

For Sektioui, the home crowd is not a threat but an inspiration. "The crowd attendance will give us a boost and enthusiasm to perform better. Football without fans is worth nothing."

A clash of belief and pedigree

With Tanzania feeding off the energy of a nation and Morocco drawing from years of continental experience, the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium is set to witness a game that could swing either way. As both coaches said in their own words, this will be a match of respect without fear, of tactics intertwined with passion.

Whatever the outcome, it promises to be one of CHAN 2024's defining nights -- a contest of ambition, identity, and national pride.