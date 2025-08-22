Uganda/Nigeria: CHAN 2024 Quarter-Finals Preview - Hosts Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda Lead Charge

As the quarter-finals begin, the script is beautifully poised: East Africa dreaming, North Africa plotting, West Africa charging, and the continent watching

The African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 is entering its most decisive stage, and the script could not have been written better for the co-hosts.

Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda; the three nations sharing hosting rights, have all booked their places in the quarter-finals, keeping alive the East African dream of lifting the trophy on home soil.

After a group stage that delivered 74 goals, breakout stars, and tactical masterclasses, attention now shifts to four mouthwatering knockout ties set for Friday, 22 August, and Saturday, 23 August.

Kenya vs Madagascar (Nairobi)

The tournament's curtain-raiser in the knockout round will see hosts Kenya lock horns with a spirited Madagascar side at the Kasarani Stadium.

Benni McCarthy's Kenya have been one of the most disciplined teams in the group phase, conceding just one goal in three games, thanks to a watertight defence marshalled by captain Brian Otieno. Their supporters, who have filled stadiums with noise and colour, will expect more than just resilience, they will demand a clinical edge in attack to power the Harambee Stars into the semi-finals.

Madagascar, however, arrive in Nairobi as dark horses. Goalkeeper Michel Lalain'arinjaka was a standout in the group stage with 17 saves, and his heroics kept them alive in tense moments. With quick transitional play and no fear of big occasions, the islanders are poised to test Kenya's ambitions.

Tanzania vs Morocco (Dar es Salaam)

In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's Taifa Stars will face arguably the biggest challenge of the quarter-finals against defending champions Morocco.

Tanzania rode the momentum of home support to finish strong in the group phase, with goalkeeper Yakoub Ali recording four clean sheets. Their defensive resilience will need to be at its sharpest against a Morocco side that has combined flair with efficiency.

Morocco scored eight goals in the group stage, joint-most alongside Uganda, with Oussama Lamlioui leading the line and Youssef Mehri pulling strings with a tournament-high three assists. The Atlas Lions' pedigree is unquestionable, but playing in a charged atmosphere in Dar es Salaam, they will know Tanzania's belief could tilt the balance.

Sudan vs Algeria (Zanzibar)

Over in Zanzibar, Sudan and Algeria renew a long-standing North African rivalry.

Sudan have been one of the most clinical teams of the tournament, converting over 26% of their shots on target, a statistic that underscores their ruthless efficiency in the final third. They also boast one of the most miserly defences, having conceded just once in the group stage.

Algeria, on the other hand, remain one of Africa's most consistent performers in CHAN history. Though not at their dazzling best yet, their tactical balance and tournament experience make them formidable opponents. This clash has the makings of a tactical chess match; one that could easily be decided by a moment of brilliance or a defensive lapse.

Uganda vs Senegal (Kampala)

The last of the quarter-final battles promises fireworks in Kampala, where Uganda's Cranes host defending champions Senegal in a high-stakes clash.

Uganda lit up the group stage with attacking intent, scoring eight goals, the highest alongside Morocco. Allan Okello, with three goals, has been their talisman, and his duel with Senegal's towering defence will be a key subplot.

Senegal, meanwhile, arrive as one of the most disciplined sides in the competition. They conceded just once in the group stage, their backline marshalled with trademark physicality and organisation. For the reigning African champions at senior men's level, CHAN 2024 represents a chance to assert their dominance in the home-based category too.

This clash in Kampala feels like the blockbuster of the quarter-finals; a battle between Uganda's attacking flair and Senegal's ironclad defensive structure.

What's at stake

The winners from each tie will march into the semi-finals scheduled for 26 and 27 August, setting up the road to the grand finale on 30 August. Beyond national pride, a semi-final spot guarantees further continental exposure for players and strengthens each federation's standing in African football.

For the co-hosts, the stakes are even higher. With all three still alive, there is a palpable sense of history in the air: could an East African nation finally capture the CHAN crown?

Time will tell.

The bigger picture

CHAN PAMOJA 2024 is more than just a football tournament; it is a showcase of African tactical evolution and rising local talent. From Guinea's Aboubacar Bangoura, who created a tournament-high 13 chances so far, to Uganda's Okello and Morocco's Lamlioui, the competition is unearthing stars ready to step onto bigger stages.

As the quarter-finals begin, the script is beautifully poised: East Africa dreaming, North Africa plotting, West Africa charging, and the continent watching.

The next chapter of CHAN 2024 promises not just football matches, but epic duels of ambition, pride, and legacy.