Nigeria: BCDA, Chinese Investors Choose Jigawa's Border Town, Maigatari As Pilot Hub for Livestock

To drive economic growth through livestock production and processing, the Jigawa State Government is partnering with the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) and Chinese investors to set up a livestock processing plant at the border town of Maigatari.

This was announced when Governor Umar Namadi received the Executive Secretary of BCDA, Dr George D A Kelly, alongside representatives of the Yangpu Global Corporation Forum of China, who paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday at the Government House, Dutse.

The project is a major step toward positioning Maigatari as a hub for livestock production and processing in Nigeria, expecting it to create jobs, strengthen cross-border trade, and stimulate inclusive economic growth across Jigawa State.

Governor Namadi described the project as a significant step toward improving the livelihoods of border communities and boosting the state's economy.

Speaking, Dr Kelly said that Jigawa's Maigatari area was carefully selected as the pilot location for the proposed livestock production and processing hub because of its strategic position and strong economic potential.

"The Yangpu Global Corporation Forum of China has expressed interest in investing in cattle--not just cattle production, but cattle processing. We have chosen the Jigawa Maigatari area to be the pilot state for such a project because we believe Maigatari has the potential as a border community," he said.

He also praised the state's infrastructure development and investment-friendly policies, noting the upcoming cargo airport in Dutse and the ongoing rail line project that will connect Jigawa, assuring that the investors have already secured funding from various banks in China and are ready to move forward.

"It shows that we have a very visionary governor who knows what he wants for his people."

Responding, Governor Namadi thanked the BCDA and the Chinese investors for choosing Jigawa State and assured them of his government's full support.

"I want to assure you that the Jigawa State Government is ready to work with you and collaborate with you, because we have seen a partner in you," he stated.

The governor revealed Jigawa's position as a leading destination for investment in Nigeria, saying that the state ranks second in ease of doing business nationwide and has great potential in agriculture and livestock.

"We have one of the largest livestock markets in Africa. I want to assure our investors that Jigawa State is ready for business, and we have a one-stop-shop investment promotion agency that will handle all processes for you."

Governor Namadi also said that the establishment of the new Ministry of Livestock Development is a testament to his administration's commitment to transforming the livestock sector and maximising its economic potential.

"Whatever you will do will improve economic activities in Jigawa State and the livelihood of our people. We are ready to support you, and I assure you that you will not regret working with us."