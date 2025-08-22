Nigeria Deepens $25bn Gas Network As Africa Discusses $170bn Infrastructure Gap

Nigeria is developing key gas infrastructure beyond the country's shores, a major step towards closing the key energy infrastructure gap.

This is as African leaders, with the support of private investors, are set to hold high-level talks on how to bridge the continent's huge infrastructure gap. The leaders will converge at the African Energy Week (AEW) in South Africa.

Africa's infrastructure deficit remains a significant barrier to its development, with annual investment needs between $130 billion and $170 billion. This gap underscores the urgency for innovative financing to support critical energy infrastructure projects that can drive regional integration and economic growth.

The conversation would also focus on ongoing reforms and gas sector consolidation by countries like.