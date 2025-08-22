Nigeria Deepens $25bn Gas Network As Africa Discusses $170bn Infrastructure Gap

22 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chika Izuora

Nigeria is developing key gas infrastructure beyond the country's shores, a major step towards closing the key energy infrastructure gap.

This is as African leaders, with the support of private investors, are set to hold high-level talks on how to bridge the continent's huge infrastructure gap. The leaders will converge at the African Energy Week (AEW) in South Africa.

Africa's infrastructure deficit remains a significant barrier to its development, with annual investment needs between $130 billion and $170 billion. This gap underscores the urgency for innovative financing to support critical energy infrastructure projects that can drive regional integration and economic growth.

The conversation would also focus on ongoing reforms and gas sector consolidation by countries like.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.