Nigeria: Ongoing Salary Review for Stability, Governance Structure Growth - RMAFC

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has said the ongoing process to review the nation's revenue sharing formula is key to the stability and growth of Nigeria's governance structure.

Chairman of the remuneration and monetisation committee of the commission, Mohammed Kabeer Usman, who also serves as the federal commissioner representing Gombe State made the remarks a retreat in Kano aimed at harmonising reports in the bid to review the remuneration packages for political, public, and judicial office holders across the country.

Usman said "The Commission carefully considered a wide range of perspectives, including memoranda from stakeholders, public hearings, and ministerial submissions, while also drawing from economic indicators and remuneration practices in other countries."

Spokeswoman for the commission, Maryam Umar Yusuf, quoted Usman as saying that the review process was not only about figures but also about sustainability and affordability. "The Commission has equally analyzed the capacity of the government to implement the review package, ensuring that recommendations remain fair, realistic, and sustainable," he stated.

Usman disclosed that the committee was directed to harmonise the earlier report and subsequent addendum into a single document so as to provide a clear and comprehensive framework for implementation.

He appealed to members to bring their diverse experience and knowledge to bear, stressing that the retreat must produce outcomes that are balanced and beneficial to all. "I implore everyone to contribute towards achieving the purpose of our gathering, given our varied knowledge and wealth of experience," he said.

The retreat is expected to set a sustainable framework for political, public, and judicial office holders' remuneration in line with the mandate of the Commission.

Present at the retreat are RMAFC federal commissioners: Adamu Fanda representing Kano state, Henry Nduka Awuregu, Aruviere Egharhevwa representing Delta state, Hassan Usman Mahmud representing Kaduna State and Hauwa Umar Aliyu representing Jigawa state, Prof Steve Davies Ugbah representing Benue state, Abdulazeez Idris King representing Kogi State, Aliyu A. Abdulkadir representing Nassarawa State; and Nathaniel Adojutelegan representing Ondo State.

The Secretary of the Committee, who is also the director of Fiscal Efficiency in the Commission Dr. Tanimu Adamu Aliyu, and other supporting staff were also in attendance, Yusuf said in a statement.