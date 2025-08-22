Nigeria: Royal Dispute - 'Sheathe Your Swords,' Olugbon Cautions Alaafin, Ooni Supporters

The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao, has appealed to supporters of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade to end media comments fueling the controversy over the alleged installation of businessman Dotun Sanusi as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland.

The Olugbon, in a statement issued to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Thursday, also cautioned Yoruba sons and daughters at home and abroad against emotional outbursts that could drag the revered thrones of the Ooni and the Alaafin into disrepute over what he described as a speculative title conferment on Sanusi.

Oba Owoade had in a statement on Monday faulted the investiture of Okanlomo of Yorubaland on Sanusi by Oba Ogunwusi, maintaining that the Ooni lacked the authority to proclaim titles with Yorubaland coverage.

Weighing in on the controversy, the Olugbon advocated restraint, advising that the matter should not be escalated through unnecessary public commentary.

"The latest controversy over the speculative conferment of Okanlomo of Yorubaland on one of our illustrious sons, Dotun Sanusi, who is the proprietor of Ilaji Resort and Sports Centre, Ibadan, is unnecessary. There is no substance in the issue because it was mere speculation. I am in touch with both the Alaafin and the Ooni, and I can confirm that both traditional rulers are not interested in dragging the issue. They are both for peace and unity. I have said it before that Ooni remains Ooni, and Alaafin remains Alaafin. There is no supremacy battle.

"I, therefore, appeal to all Yoruba sons and daughters all over the world to be calm, avoid nursing any pain on the issue, and stop the media comments that are dragging the controversy unnecessarily. Yoruba culture is built around unity, peace, kindness, respect for others, and honour for obas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Dragging one another in the media over a speculative issue runs against our moral fabric, honour for the thrones of both obas, and the sense of togetherness that stands us out as a people.

"Even in the face of misunderstanding, which is not abnormal in human relations, caution must not be thrown to the wind. Our culture of respect for monarchs must not be overshadowed by emotion because it is one of the things that stand out in our culture. We should not allow Yoruba monarchs to be debased by social media content creators," the Olugbon said.

He added that "Obas' thrones are too sacred to be desecrated by all and sundry."

Oba Also further urged concerned persons to keep the sanctity of the traditional thrones, "which represent the totality of who we are.

"Let us continue to uphold the omoluabi ethos in all situations. As obas, we are deep in efforts that will bring development, peace, and unity to Yorubaland. Ile Yoruba a gbe wa o!"