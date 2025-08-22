Nigeria: Bill Gates Applauds Gombe Govt's Innovative Health Reforms

The Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Bill Gates has commended the Gombe State Government for its pioneering reforms in the health sector, describing the state's approach as inspiring.

In a personal letter addressed to the Gombe State Government through the Executive Secretary of the Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (GoHealth) and the Chief Executive of Human Capital Managers Nigeria Limited, Gates expressed admiration for the state's leadership in driving sustainable health reforms.

"I was impressed by Gombe's problem-solving mindset and commitment to achieving results," Gates wrote following a recent high-level meeting in Abuja.

In a statement issued by Gombe State Governor's Director General on Press Affairs, Isma'ila Uba Misilli on Thursday, Gates praised the state's emphasis on stakeholders' engagement, strong governance, and its strategies, which he said have set a model for others to follow.

A key highlight of his commendation was the state's Human Resource for Health (HRH) biometric attendance platform, a homegrown digital solution designed to improve staff accountability, attendance tracking, and data-driven resource allocation.

Gates described the innovation as "a compelling example of a state-led initiative to improve data availability for decision-making to optimise resources."

The philanthropist also expressed appreciation for the detailed presentation delivered by the Gombe health team during the Abuja meeting.

"Your leadership and innovation are remarkable," he noted, adding that he would continue to monitor the progress in Gombe with great interest.

The Gombe State has, through its GoHealth and other agencies, continues to deepen collaboration with local and international partners to expand healthcare delivery and drive inclusive development.