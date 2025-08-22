Nigeria: EFCC Declares Atiku's Son-in-Law Wanted Over Alleged Money Laundering

21 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared a businessman and son-in-law of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Abdullahi Bashir Haske, wanted over an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

In a notice issued by the commission's Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the EFCC urged members of the public with helpful information about Haske's whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or any of the commission's offices nationwide.

"The public is hereby notified that ABDULLAHI BASHIR HASKE, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Criminal Conspiracy and Money Laundering."

Haske, 38, whose photograph was released by the anti-graft agency, was last known to reside at No. 6 Mosley Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, and 952/953 Idejo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The EFCC appealed to Nigerians to assist in tracking him down by providing credible information through its offices in major cities, including Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.

They noted that useful information about his thereabouts could be shared via the commission's telephone line, or email address.

