Nigeria: 2027 - PDP Not Dead, Yet to Decide Zone to Produce President, Says Makinde

Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, said contrary to debates in the political circles that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was dead, the party is waxing stronger and yet to decide on the zone from which its presidential candidate will emerge.

Governor Makinde stated this at the Southern Zoning Consultative Summit meeting held in Lagos to rally stakeholders together to ensure Nigerians were offered credible alternatives in the years ahead.

Fielding questions from journalists after the meeting, the governor said the summit had not reached any decision on the zone that should produce the 2027 presidential candidate, pointing out that there was, "need to have a party first before you start talking about presidential candidates."

According to Makinde, in the absence of a party, anything being done will fall flat, saying that all efforts were being directed towards having a vibrant and united PDP that will be a pride of Nigerians.

The party stakeholders also dismissed a statement made by a group of leaders who earlier met, to dismiss the parley, also declaring that any decision reached there as "null and void."

It would be recalled that a coalition of PDP heavyweights from Southern Nigeria, comprising state chairmen of the party, former governors, National Assembly members, among others, had publicly disowned and condemned the zoning consultation meeting scheduled for Lagos this Thursday, accusing the summit's conveners of operating in, "secrecy and exclusion" to serve "the selfish ambition of a select few."

Addressing newsmen earlier after the parley, Governor Makinde dismissed the group, noting that efforts would be made to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Personally, when people go low, or they go into the gutters, I don't go with them," he said.

Makinde said the parley was mainly to undertake consultation, which democracy was all about, adding that the stakeholders at the summit, including Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa, former Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former presidential candidate, Ben Obi, Chief Olabode George, among others, had taken far-reaching decision and committed to taking back PDP to its rightful position in Nigeria.

"Democracy is about the minority having their say and the majority having their way. That is democracy.

"What exactly are we trying to do? We are trying to get all stakeholders, all tendencies in the PDP together so that we can give a credible alternative to Nigerians in the years ahead.

"So we are democrats, the South has taken far-reaching decisions, and in the days ahead leading to our next meeting, wider consultations will also take place, and we are sure that those that have been saying all around that PDP is dead, PDP is now a carcass, at least with the caliber of the people that you have seen here, sitting governors, former governors, leaders and elders, the former Senate President, chairman of BOT, they are all here and committed to PDP taking back its rightful position in Nigeria.

"So in the days ahead, some of the things discussed here, you will see them on course," Makinde said.