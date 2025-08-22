Angola: President João Lourenço Holds Meeting With Burundian Counterpart

Yokohama — Angolan President João Lourenço, met on Thursday in Yokohama, Japan, with his Burundian counterpart, Évariste Ndayishimiye, on the sidelines of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9).

During the meeting, the two Heads of State reviewed the level of bilateral relations and discussed issues linked to strengthening political, diplomatic, economic, and defense and security cooperation.

On TICAD9's sidelines, the Angolan Head of State has already held meetings with other African and Japanese entities, as part of the intensification of strategic partnerships, focusing on the sectors of industrialization, technological innovation, health, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Cooperation

Angola and Burundi have maintained diplomatic ties since the 1970s. Bilateral cooperation has focused on areas such as personnel training, agriculture, defense, and security, as well as political and diplomatic coordination within the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

The two countries have also shared experiences in the field of national reconciliation and peacebuilding, a result of their shared historical journey marked by armed conflicts and subsequent stabilization processes.