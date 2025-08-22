Rwanda: Renewed Doha Talks 'Critical Step' to Peace Deal, Says Trump Advisor

The United States government has welcomed the resumption of negotiations between DR Congo and the AFC/M23 rebel movement in Doha, describing the process as a "critical step" toward ending decades of conflict in the region.

ALSO READ: Kinshasa, AFC/M23 back in Doha after stalled peace talks

Massad Boulos, U.S. President Donald Trump's special advisor for Africa, wrote on X on Thursday, August 21, saying Washington was "encouraged" by the progress made since the July 19 signing of the Declaration of Principles between Kinshasa and AFC/M23.

"Building on July's signing of the Declaration of Principles between the DR Congo and AFC/M23, this week's talks are a critical step toward reaching a peace agreement that will enable communities in the region to live in peace after decades of conflict," Boulos said in a statement.

The renewed push for dialogue comes after both parties sent delegations back to Doha earlier this week, after they missed the August 18 deadline to sign a peace agreement, amid reports of new hostilities in eastern DR Congo.

ALSO READ: Calls to return to Doha talks amid reports of hostilities

Boulos added that the US government called for "an immediate end to violence against civilians and underscores the need for concrete actions to uphold commitments to peace and stability."

AFC/M23 rebels have insisted on the implementation of the Declaration of Principles, noting that addressing the root causes of the conflict is essential for lasting peace.

The rebels have recently accused the Congolese government coalition of escalating hostilities by deploying new troops and equipment to multiple fronts.

ALSO READ: DR Congo-AFC/M23 talks: Details of new deal emerge

Boulos had warned last week that renewed violence could derail the gains made so far. "Violence undermines progress towards peace and prosperity," he said on August 15, urging "cooperation and strong leadership" from both parties.