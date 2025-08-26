Rwanda: Four Reported Dead As Clashes Between M23 and DR Congo Army Escalate

At least four civilians were reportedly killed and three others seriously injured in the early hours of Monday, August 25, following renewed clashes between the AFC/M23 rebels and the Congolese army (FARDC) and its allied forces near Goma.

Lawrence Kanyuka, a spokesperson for AFC/M23, said the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, when the coalition of the Congolese army, the FDLR, Wazalendo and other militias, launched incursions into populated areas of Kibati, Munigi, and the outskirts of Goma.

This comes a day after the rebels, on Sunday August 24, reported a drone attack carried out by the government coalition and foreign mercenaries, on the area called Kadasomwa, its surroundings and rebel positions.

Kanyuka accused Kinshasa of committing "war crimes and crimes against humanity," calling for an investigation into the attacks.

Kanyuka alleged that the government was undermining the Doha Peace Process by refusing to release prisoners and by continuing "arbitrary arrests."

He also condemned what he called a "parody of justice" in the prosecution of former President Joseph Kabila over alleged links to the rebel movement.

Hostilities between the AFC/M23 and government coalition forces have intensified since early August, despite a ceasefire agreed under Qatar-mediated talks. The two parties missed the August 18 deadline to sign a peace agreement in Doha. Talks resumed on August 19.