Nigeria: Tinubu Departs Japan for Brazil

21 August 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

President Tinubu will have a stopover in Los Angeles before continuing his journey to Brasilia, the capital of Brazil.

President Bola Tinubu departed Yokohama, Japan, on Thursday night for the ultra-long-haul flight to Brazil, where he will begin a state visit on 24 August.

President Tinubu began his two-nation visit on Friday, 15 August, when he departed Abuja. He and his entourage stopped over in Dubai, UAE, and arrived in Yokohama early in the morning on August 18.

After attending the opening ceremony and plenary of the ninth Tokyo International Conference for African Development( TICAD9) on August 20, President Tinubu held some bilateral meetings, culminating in the interactive session with diaspora Nigerians on Thursday night.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

August 22, 2025

Yokohama

