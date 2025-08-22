Liberia: Ex-Liberia Striker Dweh Allison Marries Longtime Partner Linda M. Settro

22 August 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin Dolo

MONROVIA — Former Liberia international striker Dweh Allison, once the first Liberian to sign for Brazilian giants EC Palmeiras, has married his longtime partner, Linda M. Settro, after a two-decade relationship.

The ceremony was held at the Monrovia City Court and officiated by Stipendiary Magistrate Ben Barco. Family members, friends, and figures from Liberia's football community attended.

Allison, now retired, made headlines in 2011 when CDS Soccer, in partnership with Lucksports, facilitated his move to Palmeiras. Then 21, the Invincible Eleven and Lone Star forward had just been named Liberia's top scorer and was widely regarded as the country's most formidable attacker. His signing marked the first time a Liberian joined a Brazilian top-flight club.

Allison also played for Watanga, NPA Anchors, and Invincible Eleven. Reflecting on his personal milestone, he called his marriage just as meaningful as his football achievements.

"Not marrying Linda would've been my greatest mistake," Allison said. "She was there when Liberia and the football world didn't know me, when I had nothing and was a nobody. Today, I am proud to call her my wife."

The couple, together since the early 2000s, have three children, including two daughters.

Allison, who recently returned from the United States, said he chose to marry his Liberian partner rather than seek a relationship abroad.

"I don't want to be like some African players who married foreigners and in the end, things didn't work out," he said. "I wanted to build with the woman who stood by me from day one. My biggest victory is her."

Now off the pitch, Allison says his focus is on building his home, mentoring young players, and giving back to the sport that defined his career.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.