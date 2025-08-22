Liberia: Ex-Liberia Striker Dweh Allison Marries Longtime Partner Linda M. Settro

MONROVIA — Former Liberia international striker Dweh Allison, once the first Liberian to sign for Brazilian giants EC Palmeiras, has married his longtime partner, Linda M. Settro, after a two-decade relationship.

The ceremony was held at the Monrovia City Court and officiated by Stipendiary Magistrate Ben Barco. Family members, friends, and figures from Liberia's football community attended.

Allison, now retired, made headlines in 2011 when CDS Soccer, in partnership with Lucksports, facilitated his move to Palmeiras. Then 21, the Invincible Eleven and Lone Star forward had just been named Liberia's top scorer and was widely regarded as the country's most formidable attacker. His signing marked the first time a Liberian joined a Brazilian top-flight club.

Allison also played for Watanga, NPA Anchors, and Invincible Eleven. Reflecting on his personal milestone, he called his marriage just as meaningful as his football achievements.

"Not marrying Linda would've been my greatest mistake," Allison said. "She was there when Liberia and the football world didn't know me, when I had nothing and was a nobody. Today, I am proud to call her my wife."

The couple, together since the early 2000s, have three children, including two daughters.

Allison, who recently returned from the United States, said he chose to marry his Liberian partner rather than seek a relationship abroad.

"I don't want to be like some African players who married foreigners and in the end, things didn't work out," he said. "I wanted to build with the woman who stood by me from day one. My biggest victory is her."

Now off the pitch, Allison says his focus is on building his home, mentoring young players, and giving back to the sport that defined his career.