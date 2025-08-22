Liberia: JFK Medical Center Receives 800 Kva and 650 Kva Generators to End Power Outages

The John F. Kennedy Medical Center has strengthened its electricity supply with the arrival of two high-capacity generators, an 800 KVA and a 650 KVA, aimed at ending frequent power disruptions that have long hampered operations at Liberia's largest hospital.

Procurement Director Telewoda Kennedy described the purchase from the People's Republic of China as "a major relief," noting that the package included spare parts to support maintenance for the next year. Both generators are equipped with automated transfer switch systems to guarantee uninterrupted power for critical medical services.

"Reliable electricity is vital for patient care, surgical operations, and overall hospital safety," Kennedy said, praising management for prioritizing the investment.

Hospital operators recalled that JFK had long relied on two aging 250 KVA and 300 KVA units donated by the United Nations Mission in Liberia during its drawdown.

JFK Chief Executive Officer Dr. Linda A. Birch said the new equipment will dramatically improve service delivery and ensure that Liberia's national referral hospital remains fully functional even during national grid failures.

"These generators will reduce power-related disruptions in critical care and keep our facilities operating smoothly," she said.