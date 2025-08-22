Liberia: LNBA Retreat Targets Ethics, Rule of Law Reforms

BUCHANAN — The Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) has opened a strategic retreat in Buchanan aimed at strengthening the rule of law, reforming internal policies, and addressing persistent ethical concerns within the country's legal profession.

LNBA President Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah described the gathering as a turning point in the Bar's mission to defend judicial independence and expand access to justice.

"This retreat marks an important milestone in the journey of our Association," Varmah said in his opening remarks. "It is a moment of reflection, planning, and reaffirmation of our collective commitment to service, accountability, and professionalism."

Over the next several days, delegates will debate a proposed three-year strategic plan, consider a national welfare policy for members, and adopt clearer rules governing both domestic and international travel. The retreat is supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Chief Justice Sounds Alarm on Ethics

Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, attending his first LNBA retreat since assuming the bench, warned that the credibility of Liberia's justice system is at risk unless lawyers confront misconduct in their ranks.

"There are bad apples among us," Gbeisay said. "Some lawyers are creating evidence, others are obstructing cases. This retreat must take seriously the ethical foundation of our profession."

He stressed that Liberia, "a country of law and not of men," cannot afford to have lawyers undermine the very principles they are sworn to protect.

Call for Institutional Reform

Gbeisay also challenged the Bar to pursue long-term reforms, including building a permanent headquarters befitting what he called "the oldest Bar in Africa." He pledged personal support toward that goal.

The chief justice further urged the Bar and the judiciary to collaborate on improving continuing legal education, proposing that training be moved under the Judicial Institute to ensure greater rigor and participation.

"Too often, lawyers come to court unprepared," he said. "We need stronger systems of education to ensure quality advocacy before the Supreme Court and lower courts."

Looking Ahead

Both LNBA leadership and the judiciary agreed that the retreat should produce not just administrative reforms, but a lasting legacy of professionalism.

"This is not only about setting policies," Varmah said. "It is about defining the legacy of the LNBA at this crucial juncture in our nation's history."