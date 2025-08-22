Nigeria: SDP Leadership Meets Zonal, State Executives to Reposition Party for National Redemption

In a strategic move to bolster its national influence, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) convened a high-level meeting on Wednesday with the party's Zonal Vice-Chairmen and State Chairmen to discuss pathways for strengthening and repositioning the party as Nigeria's most credible alternative political platform.

The meeting, held at the SDP National Secretariat in Abuja, was presided over by the Acting National Chairman, Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe, alongside other top NWC officials.

In attendance were key figures including Deputy National Chairman (South) Senator (Dr.) Ugochukwu Uba, National Secretary Dr. Olu Agunloye, National Legal Adviser Barr. Aderemi Abimbola, National Publicity Secretary Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, National Woman Leader Hajiya Sa'adatu Abdullahi, Treasurer Hajiya Maggie Batubo, National Financial Secretary Hon. Ado Bello Hussaini, and National Labour and Civil Society Secretary Mrs. Rosemary A. Effiong.

The statement issued by Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, SDP's National Publicity Secretary, noted that the meeting was aimed at "brainstorming on strategic initiatives to mobilize and galvanize members nationwide" in order to reposition the party for future electoral success.

The Forum of State Chairmen was led at the session by Lagos State Chairman, Hon. Femi Olaniyi (Ferrari), who served as team leader.

The party emphasized that the gathering represents a renewed commitment to organizational revival and political engagement, with a focus on restoring hope to Nigerians through issue-based politics and credible leadership alternatives.