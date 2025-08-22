Nigeria: APC Wins Zamfara Supplementary State Assembly By-Election

22 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Idris Salisu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Jamilu Sa'idu, as the winner of the Kaura-Namoda South State Assembly Constituency supplementary election in Zamfara State.

The Returning Officer, Professor Lawal Sa'adu of the Federal University Gusau, announced the results around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to him, the APC polled a total of 8,182 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 5,543 votes from the nine wards in the constituency.

"Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of valid votes, Jamilu Sa'idu of the APC is hereby declared winner and returned elected," Prof. Sa'adu announced.

It will be recalled that the initial election held on Saturday, August 16, 2025, was declared inconclusive by INEC due to irregularities in five polling units in Sakajiki and Kyambarawa.

A supplementary election was subsequently scheduled and conducted on Thursday, August 21, 2025, to conclude the process.

In the earlier results before the rerun, the APC was leading with 7,001 votes, while the PDP had 5,339 votes.

With the supplementary poll now concluded, APC's victory has been affirmed with an increased final margin.

