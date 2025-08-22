Nigerian Newspapers Review - [climate Change] How Floods Worsen Nigeria's Healthcare Woes

In today's Nigerian newspapers' review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a report on how floods, with climate change in mind, worsen Nigeria's healthcare problems.

Also, it was reported that fresh crisis looms in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over zoning formula.

Another headline features the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) threatening to down tools following their rejection of the Federal Government's loan scheme.

Switching over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian's lead headline features the age-long rivalry between the Alaafin of Oyo and the Ooni of Ife embodied by the new entrants.

The Punch leads with the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, who has linked the recent surge in killings across the country to the build-up to the 2027 general election.

Finally, The Nation leads with the proposed PDP convention being threatened by a deep-seated rift among its leaders over the zoning of party offices and the 2027 presidential ticket.

Vanguard News