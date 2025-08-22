Liberia: UBCAA Honors Nobel Laureate Leymah Gbowee With Lifetime Humanitarian Award

Recently, the United Bong County Association in the Americas, Inc. (UBCAA) honored Nobel Peace Laureate H.E. Leymah Roberta Gbowee with its Lifetime Humanitarian Award, in recognition of her decades-long fight for peace, justice, women's empowerment, and her work to uplift communities in Liberia and around the world.

The award was presented during UBCAA's 2025 National Convention, held recently under the theme "Cultivating Unity and Reconciliation for a Better Bong County." Hosted by Club Kwatekeh of Kentucky and presided over by UBCAA National President Hon. Caimon Joe Gbamokollie, the convention brought together Bong County citizens from across the United States, Liberian leaders, and friends of the county.

The UBCAA Lifetime Humanitarian Award is one of UBCAA highest Honors. It is reserved for individuals whose work has had a lasting and transformational impact on the lives of others. It is not given annually, but only when the association believes a person's contribution to humanity stands as a legacy.

UBCAA President said Madam Gbowee was chosen because of her unique role in bringing peace to Liberia, her tireless advocacy for women and children, and her continued investment in education and leadership programs that are shaping a better future for generations to come.

"Madam Gbowee's life's work is a perfect example of what it means to serve others," UBCAA National President Caimon Joe Gbamokollie said. "She has stood for peace when it was dangerous to do so, given hope to those who had none, and inspired women and men to believe they can change their communities. This award is our way of saying 'thank you' from the people of Bong County."

The award plaque presented to Madam Gbowee read: "In recognition of your unwavering commitment to peace, justice, the empowerment of women, and your impact in uplifting communities in Liberia and around the world."

The convention was filled with emotion, unity, and reflection. One of the most talked-about moments was the public reconciliation between Bong County Senator Prince Moye and Representative Josiah Marvin Cole, two political rivals who pledged to put aside their differences for the sake of the county's development. Their handshake and mutual commitment to unity were met with a standing ovation.

But the highlight for many attendees was seeing a daughter of Bong County, now one of the most recognized human rights champions in the world, receive such a prestigious award from her own people.

"I am truly humbled and grateful for your recognition," Madam Gbowee said as she accepted the award. "To be honored by your own people, those who know your roots, your journey, and your passion, is both a privilege and a blessing."

She used the moment to call on citizens of Bong County to confront the political divisions holding the county back. "It's time for us to come together as one people, setting aside exclusionary politics," she said.

"By uniting, we can open new doors of opportunity and work to reinvent Bong County into the best in Liberia. Let us make the phrase Kukatonon, unity and togetherness, a reality for this generation and those to come."

Leymah R. Gbowee was born on February 1, 1972, in Monrovia, Liberia. She grew up in a loving family and dreamed of becoming a doctor. But her life changed in 1989 when the First Liberian Civil War broke out. She was only 17 years old.

During the war, she trained as a trauma counselor with the Lutheran Church and began working with women and children affected by the conflict. In the early 2000s, she helped lead the Women in Peacebuilding Network (WIPNET), bringing together Christian and Muslim women to pray, sing, and protest for peace.

Her movement, known as the Women of Liberia Mass Action for Peace, became a turning point in the country's history. The women organized sit-ins, peaceful demonstrations, and even surrounded peace negotiators in Ghana, refusing to leave until a deal was reached. Their action helped end Liberia's 14-year civil war in 2003.

In 2011, Leymah Gbowee was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, along with Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia and Tawakkul Karman of Yemen, "for their nonviolent struggle for the safety of women and for women's rights to full participation in peace-building work."

She is the founder of the Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa, which supports education and leadership programs for women and youth. Her life and work have been featured in the award-winning documentary Pray the Devil Back to Hell and in her memoir Mighty Be Our Powers.

Over the years, she has held positions at Columbia University, Barnard College, and other international institutions, where she continues to promote peace, equality, and social justice.

The annual convention serves as a gathering for Bong County sons and daughters to discuss the county's challenges, celebrate achievements, and promote unity among its people.

For Madam Gbowee, the award was more than a recognition, it was a homecoming honor from her own people.

"My journey began in Bong. My heart remains with Bong. And together, we can shape a new future for our beloved county," she told the audience.