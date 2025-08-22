Liberia: Drug Suspect Escapes LDEA Custody - Ganta City Mayor and Business Community Implicated

Ganta — The Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has accused Ganta City Mayor Samuel Saye Hardt and influential members of the local business community of facilitating the escape of a suspected narcotics dealer from custody.

The suspect, Prince Charles Taylor (not related to the former Liberian president), was apprehended by local business leaders during a citizens' arrest operation targeting alleged drug dealers in the city. He was reportedly found in possession of over US$1,000 in cash, three mobile phones, and a vehicle key. However, according to the LDEA, these belongings were never handed over to the agency after his detention.

LDEA Communications Officer Olando Demey condemned the business community for bypassing official procedures and withholding the suspect's property, which he said played a critical role in Taylor's escape.

How the Escape Happened

An investigation by FrontPage Africa reveals that although Taylor was turned over to the LDEA, members of the business community allegedly retained his vehicle key and other items. Sources suggest this may have allowed him to flee.

According to Demey, Taylor asked to use the bathroom while in custody and used the opportunity to escape. He reportedly gained access to his vehicle and fled undetected during the night.

Arrests Without Evidence, Reports of Abuse

In recent weeks, the Ganta Business Community has arrested more than ten individuals on suspicion of drug-related activities. Many of these arrests were made without drugs or other incriminating evidence found on the suspects. Business leaders claimed the arrests were justified because the individuals lived in homes suspected of harboring drug dealers.

One such victim, Osman P. Turay, said he was arrested while working in a local garage, beaten under orders from the business community and Mayor Hardt, and stripped of his belongings. While his phones were later returned, he said the money he was carrying was not.

Allegations of Political Protection

Mayor Hardt and some business leaders have reportedly boasted of enjoying protection from Vice President Jeremiah Koung, which they claim gives them immunity from accountability until the end of President Joseph Boakai's term. Several sources allege this political backing has encouraged misuse of authority, arbitrary arrests, and intimidation of citizens.

When asked by journalists about his alleged role in Taylor's escape, Mayor Hardt declined to respond directly, instead urging reporters to review the LDEA's official statements.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Strained Relations with Nigerian Community

The controversy has further strained relations between local authorities and the Nigerian expatriate community in Ganta. Nigerian residents have demanded the release of one of their members, allegedly arrested on the premises of a business owned by Mayor Hardt. They accused the mayor of abusing his power and ordering the arrest without any criminal charges.

Silence and Fear Among Business Leaders

Attempts to gather more information from members of the business community were largely unsuccessful, with many citing fear of reprisals from alleged drug dealers. Massa K. Sabra, Communications Officer of the group, told reporters: "My boss, Mr. Prince P.S. Howard, authorized us to speak, but we fear reprisals."

The incident has heightened public concerns about abuse of power, weak enforcement of due process, and the growing influence of politics over law enforcement in Ganta.