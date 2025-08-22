Liberia: Alcop USA Demands Answers On Campaign Funds Sent to Liberia

Philadelphia — The U.S. Chapter of the All Liberian Coalition Party (ALCOP) has called on its Liberian counterparts to provide a full and transparent report on campaign funds sent from the United States.

Chairman Abubakarseleke Soko Sackor, who leads ALCOP-USA, issued a strong statement over the weekend, expressing disappointment over the lack of financial accountability from the party's Liberia chapter.

"Our members across the U.S. made major sacrifices to support the campaign back home," Sackor said. "It's unacceptable that to date, we have received no receipts, no breakdowns, and no communication on how these funds were used."

Chairman Sackor is demanding that two key figures--Ansu Dolley and Dee Bility--provide a detailed financial report, evidence of expenditures (including campaign motorbike purchases), and an official explanation of how the money was spent.

He warned that continued silence could damage the relationship between ALCOP USA and ALCOP Liberia and erode trust within the broader Mandingo and Liberian communities.

"Every dollar sent must be justified. ALCOP is a people's party, and our people deserve honesty," Sackor emphasized.