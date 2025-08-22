Liberia: Aiist University College Graduates 125 Students Including 20 Ldea Officers Urges Class of 2025 to Transform Challenges Into Triumphs

Congo Town — The Africa International Institute of Science and Technology (AIIST) University College has graduated 125 students in various academic and professional disciplines, marking its 16th Commencement Convocation held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

Among the graduates were 20 officers of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

Out of the graduates, 106 students earned diplomas in Business Management Systems, Management Information Systems, Office Productivity, Entrepreneurship, Computer Operation, and QuickBooks, while *19 students were awarded certificates in Digital Literacy.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. James A. A. Morris, Administrative Consultant at VAMUCO International School Center of Excellence and lecturer at the University of Liberia, spoke on the transformative impact of IT education.

"No longer is education about just one career path," Prof. Morris told the graduates. "With a computer background, you can multitask and pursue multiple opportunities. IT education gives you problem-solving skills, critical thinking abilities, global connectivity, and ultimately, higher earning potential."

He further advised graduates to use social media responsibly, noting that online activities are often scrutinized during embassy interviews and professional opportunities.

In a powerful address, Valedictorian and Class President, Lisa M. Cassell, recounted her journey of determination while balancing studies at AIIST and STARZ University alongside a full-time job at GTBank Liberia.

"There were nights I came home drained, assignments undone, and days when I doubted if I could make it," Cassell reflected. "But I refused to accept impossible. I doubled my classes, stretched my limits, and persevered."

She dedicated her success to God, her family, and her lecturers, while praising her classmates as "warriors who defied statistics and silenced every voice that said, 'you cannot make it."'

Cassell urged her peers to go beyond chasing success and focus on significance: "Liberia and the world are waiting for us to create solutions, break barriers, and inspire the next generation. We are not just a graduating class; we are torchbearers, trailblazers, and dream builders."

In his message, Acting President K. Ishmael V. Conneh hailed the graduates for their perseverance and emphasized AIIST's reputation for academic integrity.

"At AIIST, integrity thrives, merit is honored, and bribery finds no place," Conneh declared, highlighting the school's Cumulative Examination Interview Process, which he said equips students to stand out among their peers.

He further reminded graduates that education is a lifelong journey, announcing that AIIST offers its alumni tuition-free degree programs in Information Technology, Business Administration, Environmental Science, Electrical Technology, and Islamic Education.

Conneh also appealed to the Board of Trustees for a salary increment for AIIST's staff, describing them as "the silent heroes sustaining the vision of this institution."

"To our graduates, as you step into the world, carry not only your personal dreams but also the hopes of your families, your communities, and your nation. Liberia needs men and women of integrity--champions of progress. Go out boldly, and let the world feel your impact," he concluded.

The Class of 2025, which Cassell described as "torchbearers," was celebrated for its resilience and determination. The ceremony drew lecturers, administrators, parents, and well-wishers, all of whom joined in applauding the graduates' achievements.

As the convocation ended, the message was clear: the Class of 2025 is leaving AIIST University College not just with certificates and diplomas, but with a mandate to be innovators, leaders, and agents of change.

About AIIST University College

AIIST University College is a Monrovia-based educational institution in Liberia specializing in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) education, offering hands-on training, consulting, and technology services with a focus on practical skills and employability.

Founded in 2016, AIIST received a license to operate from the Liberian Ministry of Education in 2016 and a full operating license from the National Council for Higher Education in 2023. It provides programs in areas like software engineering, cybersecurity, and database development, aiming to bridge the digital skills gap in Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Key Offerings & Focus practical, hands-on training. AIIST's core philosophy is "learning by doing," with an 80% practical approach to its courses.

The college offers Broad IT Curriculum that covers a wide range of ICT skills, from basic computer operations and office productivity to advanced software engineering, web development, cybersecurity, and database development.

Consulting and Technology Services: Beyond education, AIIST also provides technology consulting and services to businesses and government agencies.

Career-Focused Education The institution emphasizes preparing students for employment, with claims of high graduate employment rates.

Accreditation and Operations:

On community engagement, the institution has provided free basic computer literacy training to personnel from various government and security agencies, contributing to national development. Agencies that have benefited include the Armed Forces of Liberia, Liberian National Police and the Liberia Immigration Services, among others.