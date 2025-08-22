Liberia: Us Lawmakers Praise Liberia's Public Health Advances At NPHIL

Monrovia — Two U.S. Congress members have commended the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) for strengthening laboratory and disease surveillance systems in the country.

The commendation followed a visit by Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed and Representative Gabe Amo to NPHIL's National Reference Laboratory in Charlesville, Margibi County.

During the visit, NPHIL Director General Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance Liberia's public health security, including expanded diagnostic testing, genomic sequencing, and improved biosafety standards. He also revealed plans to strengthen regional collaboration in outbreak preparedness and response.

"This visit demonstrates the strong ties between Liberia and the United States. We look forward to expanding collaboration in laboratory science, training, and research to ensure Liberia is better prepared for any public health threat," Dr. Nyan noted.

Senator Reed praised NPHIL staff, saying, "We are impressed by the dedication of the scientists and public health professionals at NPHIL. Your work is vital not only for Liberia but also for global health security."

Representative Amo underscored the significance of sustained U.S.-Liberia cooperation, noting that public health remains central to the historic partnership between the two nations.