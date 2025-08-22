Liberia: U.S. Congressional Delegation Visits Education Ministry, Assesses Impact of USAID Funding Cuts

Monrovia — A high-level United States Congressional Delegation visited Liberia's Ministry of Education (MOE) on Wednesday to assess the impact of recent funding realignments by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on Liberia's education sector.

The delegation, led by Senator John Jack and Representative Gabriel Felix Kofi Ano Jr., met with senior Education Ministry Officials, school leaders, and key development partners at the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

The discussions centered on how U.S. support has historically strengthened Liberian education through improved teacher training, data management systems, scholarship programs and institutional capacity building.

Deputy Minister for Administration, Attorney Nyekeh Y. Forkpa, speaking on behalf of Minister, Dr. Jarso Jallah, expressed Liberia's profound gratitude for the enduring partnership. He acknowledged that USAID's contributions have been instrumental in uplifting students, enhancing teacher training, and driving data-driven reforms.

Forkpa specifically highlighted USAID's pivotal role in the school feeding program, an initiative that previously received significant support from the U.S. Government. He noted that as a direct result of the recent funding cuts, the Government of Liberia(GoL) has for the first time stepped in with a commitment of USS$1 million to continue the program.

During the meeting, Senator Jack and Representative Ano Jr. reaffirmed their commitment to advocating for continued U.S. support for Liberia's education sector. They emphasized that education is a cornerstone for the nation's long-term stability and sustainable growth.

The delegation's presence underscored the strong bilateral ties between the two nations and their shared commitment to human development.

The MOE acknowledged the current global funding shifts but underscored its determination to build a resilient, inclusive, and high-quality education system.

Officials expressed confidence that strong partnerships would continue to deliver a lasting impact for students, teachers, and communities across Liberia.

The visit concluded with a strong sense of shared purpose and a mutual commitment to ensuring a brighter future for Liberia's youth through education. The collaborative efforts between the U.S. and Liberia are expected to continue playing a vital role in shaping the nation's educational landscape for years to come.