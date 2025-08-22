Ethiopia: Egypt Intensifies Lobbying African States On 'Water Security', 'Red Sea Stability' As Counter to Ethiopia's Stance

22 August 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Egypt has launched a new round of diplomatic lobbying across Africa, positioning its outreach as a counterweight to Ethiopia's policies on the Nile.

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held phone calls on Thursday with his counterparts in Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti, Uganda, Kenya, and Somalia, Egyptian media reported.

In the conversations, Abdelatty "reaffirmed Egypt's categorical rejection of unilateral measures that violate international law in the Eastern Nile Basin," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Egyptian diplomatic push comes despite Ethiopia's repeated assurances and the formal entry into force of the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA), a landmark legal instrument governing equitable use of the Nile since October 2024.

He claimed that "water security is existential for Egypt," asking African partners to back consensus as the only basis for managing transboundary watercourses.

The lobbying comes as Ethiopia prepares to inaugurate the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Cairo has long claimed that Ethiopia's filling and operation of the dam without a "legally binding agreement" undermines its water security.

Abdelatty's push to rally regional support underscores Egypt's bid to frame the issue beyond a bilateral dispute, linking it to international laws and "regional stability."

Alongside the Nile file, Abdelatty also discussed regional developments in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, where he called for intensified consultation "to safeguard stability and support development across the continent."

Egypt firmly opposes both Ethiopia's sovereignty over the GERD and its presence in the Red Sea.

He also offered Egypt's readiness to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly through development funding and programs provided by the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development (EAPD).

Ethiopia continues to position the GERD as a symbol of African-led development and basin-wide solidarity and maintains that Egypt's rejection of the CFA and its ongoing campaign against the GERD risk undermining the cooperative spirit that many other Nile countries have embraced. With the CFA now in force and the GERD nearing full operation, water experts assert that it is time to turn the page on zero-sum narratives and basin states, including Egypt, to align with the legal and political framework built over decades through the Nile Basin Initiative, and to recognize the dam not as a threat, but as an opportunity for shared prosperity. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.