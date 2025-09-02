Somalia: Egyptian Military Delegation Arrives in Jowhar Ahead of Troop Deployment for AUSSOM Mission

Jowhar, Sept 2, 2025 — A 16-member delegation from Egypt's Armed Forces arrived in Jowhar, the administrative capital of Hirshabelle state in central Somalia, on Tuesday to conduct a security assessment ahead of the deployment of Egyptian troops as part of the African Union's mission, AUSSOM.

Led by Brigadier General Islam Radwan, the delegation was formally welcomed by the General Command of the 5th Division of the Somali National Army and Brigadier General Oscar Hatungimana, commander of the Burundi contingent also participating in the mission.

The Egyptian delegation's visit is focused on evaluating security conditions in areas where the incoming Egyptian battalion is expected to be stationed. This preliminary assessment aims to facilitate a smooth integration of Egyptian forces into ongoing efforts to stabilize the region.

In addition, the delegation is participating in planning efforts related to security transitions as the African Union mission gradually transfers operational responsibility to Somali security forces.

During their stay in Jowhar, the Egyptians received detailed briefings from Brigadier General Hatungimana and other Burundi officers on the overall security landscape in Middle Shabelle, existing challenges, and strategies to mitigate threats posed by the Al-Shabaab militant group.

Following the briefings, the delegation inspected key infrastructure at Jowhar Airport, including facilities earmarked to serve as military bases for the incoming Egyptian battalion.

This visit forms part of wider efforts by the African Union and the international community to support Somalia's stability and security as it moves through the transitional phase from ATMIS--recently rebranded as AUSSOM--towards Somali-led security responsibility.

The full deployment of the Egyptian battalion is expected in the coming months amid broader plans to enhance military and technical assistance to Somali forces.