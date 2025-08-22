Nigeria: PDP Governors Hold Strategic Meeting in Zamfara Ahead of National Convention

22 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, will host fellow governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gusau on Saturday, August 23, 2025, for a strategic meeting aimed at shaping the party's direction ahead of its national convention.

The governors are expected to arrive in Gusau on Friday evening in preparation for the closed-door session scheduled for Saturday.

In a statement by the spokesperson to the Zamfara State Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the meeting is described as a pivotal gathering to deliberate on key political strategies and foster unity within the party.

"Governor Dauda Lawal extends a warm welcome to his counterparts, the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)," the statement read.

"The governors are convening today (Friday) for an important session of the PDP Governors Forum. Governor Lawal will host a dinner this evening, ahead of tomorrow's strategic meeting."

The statement further noted that the meeting will provide an opportunity for party leaders to address pressing political issues, strengthen internal cohesion, and collaborate on developmental initiatives across their respective states.

Additionally, the governors will discuss preparations for the upcoming national convention, organized by the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), scheduled to take place in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, 2025.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.